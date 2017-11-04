Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Mavericks

Saturday, 7:00 p.m., Target Center

Where to Watch: FOX Sports North Plus

Listen: 830 WCCO

The Wolves have won three-straight games and sit at 5-3, tied for fourth in the West.

The Mavericks are 1-9, 15th in the conference.

A few tidbits heading into Saturday night’s game:

Wolves forward Nemanja Bjelica is averaging a career-high 8.9 points per game while shooting a league-leading 59.1 percent from deep.

In his 20th season, Dirk Nowitzki is averaging 10.9 points and 5.8 rebounds.

This is the first of a home back-to-back for the Wolves. They host the Hornets Sunday at 7 p.m.

Last Matchup . . .

The Wolves were 2-1 against the Mavericks last season. The last game came on Feb. 24 at Target Center where the Wolves won 97-84. Andrew Wiggins led the Wolves with 27 points and seven rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns added 26 points and 18 rebounds. Ricky Rubio had a 13-point, 14-assist double-double. Tyus Jones led the second unit with 11 points.

Seth Curry led the Mavericks with 31 points. Harrison Barnes was the only other player to hit double-digits, scoring 20.

Coming Off Of . . .

The Wolves are coming off a 104-98 road win over the Pelicans on Wednesday.

Jimmy Butler led the Wolves with 23 points. Wiggins added 18 and six rebounds. Gorgui Dieng had 12 points and eight rebounds off the bench, while Nemanja Bjelica also scored 12. Taj Gibson had an 11-point, 12-rebound double-double. Jamal Crawford finished with 11 points off the bench, six coming from deep.

The Mavericks are coming off a 99-94 home loss to the Pelicans on Friday.

Barnes finished with 26 points and six rebounds for Dallas. Rookie Dennis Smith Jr. added 16 points. Off the bench, J.J. Barea and Devin Harris scored 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Key Matchup: Andrew Wiggins vs. Harrison Barnes

In his fourth season, Wiggins is averaging 19.5 points and a career-high five rebounds per game. In 10 career games against Dallas, he’s averaging 18.5 points and 5.4 rebounds.

In Barnes’ sixth NBA season, and second with Dallas, he’s averaging 17.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. In 17 career games against Minnesota, he’s averaging 12.4 points and 5.9 rebounds.

Injury Report

Mavericks:

Dorian Finney-Smith (knee) and Curry (stress fracture) are out.

Timberwolves:

Justin Patton (foot) is out.

Projected Starters

Mavericks:

PG – Smith, SG – Matthews, SF – Barnes, PF – Nowitzki, C - Noel

Timberwolves:

PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns