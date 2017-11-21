Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Magic

Wednesday, 7:00 p.m., Target Center

Where to Watch: FOX Sports North Plus

Listen: 830 WCCO

The Wolves are hoping to snap a two-game losing streak at home against the Magic on Wednesday night.

Things are more urgent for Orlando, as the Magic have lost five straight.

Minnesota goes into the game with a 10-7 record, tied for fourth in the West. Orlando is 8-9, 10th in the East.

A few tidbits going into Wednesday night’s game:

Minnesota’s offensive rating of 109 ranks ninth in the NBA.

Former Wolves forward Adreian Payne plays for the Magic. He has a fractured left hand and there is no timetable for his recovery.

Wolves wing Jimmy Butler ranks fourth in the league with 1.9 steals per game.

Last Matchup . . .

The Wolves were 2-0 against the Magic last year. The last game came on Jan. 30 at the Target Center when the Wolves came away with a 111-105 overtime win over Orlando.

Andrew Wiggins led the Wolves with 27 points. Karl-Anthony Towns added 23 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Ricky Rubio also nearly had a triple-double, finishing with 22 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Zach LaVine and Shabazz Muhammad scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Elfrid Payton led the Magic with 21 points. C.J. Watson added 18. Serge Ibaka and Nikola Vucevic combined for 30 points and 21 rebounds. Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green scored 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Coming Off Of . . .

The Wolves are coming off a 118-102 road loss to the Hornets on Monday – the second of a back-to-back for the Wolves. Jamal Crawford led Minnesota with 19 points. Towns added 18 points and 12 rebounds. Jeff Teague scored 18 points, while Butler added 14. Wiggins rounded things out with 11 points.

The Magic is coming off a 105-97 home loss to the Pacers on Monday. Vucevic led Orlando with 25 points and 13 rebounds. Evan Fournier added 16 points. Gordon had a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double. Jonathon Simmons and D.J. Augustin led the second unit with 10 points each.

Key Matchup: Jimmy Butler vs. Aaron Gordon

In his first season with the Wolves and seventh in the NBA, Butler is averaging 16.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

In 19 caeer games against the Magic, Butler is averaging 13.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

In his fourth season, Gordon has made a leap, averaging a career-high 17.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He’s shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from the 3-point line.

In six career games against the Wolves, Gordon is averaging 9.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Injury Report

Magic:

Jonathan Isaac (ankle) is questionable.

Timberwolves:

Justin Patton (foot) is out.

Projected Starters

Magic:

PG – Payton, SG – Fournier, SF – Ross, PF – Gordon, C - Vucevic

Timberwolves:

PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns