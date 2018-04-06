Scouting Report | Wolves at Lakers

Timberwolves at Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

STAPLES Center

Fox Sports North, NBATV, 830 WCCO

Why you should watch:

With the Wolves falling to the Nuggets in Denver last night, Friday night’s game against the Lakers is as about a must-win as you can get.

The Wolves go into the game with a 44-35 record, eighth in the West. Minnesota is tied record-wise with Denver, but has a better divisional record, giving them the tiebreaker.

It’s the possible return of All-Star wing Jimmy Butler for the Wolves. Butler has been out since Feb. 24 after suffering a right knee meniscal injury. He was active for the Wolves on Thursday night, but did not play.

The Lakers come into the game with a 34-44 record, eliminated from the postseason, but still playing tough. Los Angeles is coming off an overtime win over the Spurs on Wednesday.

The Wolves are 3-0 against the Lakers this season.

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

Lakers rookie Kyle Kuzma has been a pleasant surprise. The 27th-overall pick out of Utah is averaging 16.3 points and 6.3 rebounds in his first season while shooting 36.8 percent from the field.

The Wolves have held Kuzma in check this season, holding him to just 15 points per game while shooting just 35.1 percent from the field.

Kuzma’s been hot lately, hitting 20 or more points in eight of his last 11 games.

Kyle Kuzma is the first Laker to have 4 30-point games in his rookie season since Magic Johnson in 1979-80. pic.twitter.com/bJMizwvlg5 — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 5, 2018

Injuries:

Lakers: Lonzo Ball (knee), Brandon Ingram (concussion) and Isaiah Thomas (hip) are out.

Wolves: Jimmy Butler (knee) is doubtful.

Starting Lineups:

Lakers: PG – Caruso, SG – Caldwell-Pope, SF – Kuzma, PF – Randle, C - Lopez

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Bjelica, PF – Gibson, C – Towns