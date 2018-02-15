Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Lakers

Thursday, Target Center

Wolves vs. Lakers, 8:00 p.m. (Doors Open At 6 p.m.)

TNT, 830 WCCO

Why you should attend:

The night is all about Flip Saunders.

A ceremony for Flip Saunders Night will start at 7:15. If you’re going to the game, get there early. Doors open at 6 p.m. This is something you absolutely will not want to miss. Fans in attendance will receive a commemorative Flip Saunders coin, something that was a tradition with Saunders during his time in Minnesota.

This is Minnesota’s last game before the All-Star Break and a chance to go in on a good note. Minnesota is 2-0 thus far against the Lakers this season. The fourth and final game will be on April 6 in Los Angeles.

The Wolves go into the game with a 35-25 record, fourth in the West – just a half game back from San Antonio for the three seed.

The Lakers are 23-33, 11th in the West.

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

Last year’s No. 2 overall pick Brandon Ingram has hit his stride in his second season. Ingram is averaging career-highs of 16.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from the 3-point line.

In his last four games, Ingram is averaging 22 points and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 60.7 percent from the field, 75 percent from the 3-point line and 91.7 percent from the free-throw line.

Brandon Ingram shooting 10-for-14 from 3 over his last 4 games, up to 39.3% on the year. Small sample but increased confidence. Shooting on the hop more than ever. Was a shot-maker at a young age. Lifetime 34.8% from 3 on 660 attempts (via DX database) https://t.co/5roX7mpIhq pic.twitter.com/mvPPPMObAc — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) February 12, 2018

Injuries:

Lakers: Lonzo Ball (MCL) is out.

Wolves: No injuries to report.

Starting Lineups:

Lakers: PG – Hart, SG – Caldwell-Pope, SF – Ingram, PF – Randle, C - Lopez

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns