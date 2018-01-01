Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Lakers

Monday, 7:00 p.m., Target Center

Where to Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

The Wolves are home for a quick one-game trip as they host the Lakers on New Year’s Day.

Minnesota has won six of its last seven games and sits at 23-14 overall, fourth in the West.

The Lakers are without some of their best players and sit at 11-24 overall, last in the West.

Both teams are coming off a back-to-back.

Coming Off Of . . .

The Wolves are coming off a 107-90 road win over the Pacers on Sunday afternoon. Jimmy Butler led the Wolves with 26 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Karl-Anthony Towns added 18 points, 14 rebounds, six blocks and two steals. Taj Gibson finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Andrew Wiggins rounded things out with 14 points.

The Lakers are coming off a 148-142 double-overtime loss against the Rockets in Houston on Sunday night. Julius Randle led Los Angeles with 29 points, 15 rebounds and six assists. Josh Hart added 26 points and six rebounds. Kyle Kuzma finished with 23 points, five rebounds and two blocks. Tyler Ennis finished with 20 points, 11 assists and two steals. Brandon Ingram rounded things out with 12 points and six rebounds.

Last Matchup . . .

The two teams last faced off on Christmas in Los Angeles. The Wolves won 121-104 behind 23 points, eight assists, five rebounds and two steals from Butler. Gibson also scored 23 points and hauled in nine rebounds. Towns finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Jamal Crawford led the bench with 19 points. Wiggins added 16 points and five assists.

Kuzma led the Lakers with 31 points and two steals. Jordan Clarkson added 17 points, seven assists, six rebounds and four steals. Randle led the bench with 16 points and seven rebounds. Hart added 12 points and six rebounds.

Key Matchup: Andrew Wiggins vs. Brandon Ingram

In his fourth season, Wiggins is averaging 17.6 points per game. He’s been solid against Los Angeles. In 12 career games against the Lakers, he’s averaging 25 points per game.

In his second season, Ingram is averaging 16.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, both up from his rookie campaign. In three career games against the Wolves, Ingram is averaging 10.3 points per game.

Injury Report

Lakers:

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (legal), Lonzo Ball (shoulder) and Brook Lopez (ankle) are all out.

Timberwolves:

Teague (knee) is out.

Projected Starters

Lakers:

PG – Ennis, SG – Hart, SF – Ingram, PF – Kuzma, C - Randle

Timberwolves:

PG – Jones, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns