Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Knicks

Timberwolves at Knicks, 6:30 p.m.

Madison Square Garden

Fox Sports North, 830 WCCO

Why you should be watch:

You already know. The craziness that is the Western Conference.

The Wolves sit at 41-31, seventh in the West, a half game up from the eight-seeded Jazz, but just a game back from the five spot and 1.5 games back from No. 4.

There are only 10 games left and each one is so incredibly important.

It’s a very winnable game for the Wolves. The Knicks are 26-46, 11th in the East. And that’s understandable with Kristaps Porzingis being out since Feb. 6.

The Wolves are 3-2 in their last five, a stretch that included games against the Warriors, Wizards, Spurs, Rockets and Clippers.

The Knicks have lost 10 of their last 12 games.

Minnesota beat New York 118-108 on Jan. 12.

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

You either love him or hate him, but Enes Kanter has quietly put together a solid first season in New York. Kanter is averaging 20 points and a career-high 15.3 rebounds per 36 minutes. His PER of 24.5 also marks a career high.

Kanter is coming off a 24-point, 13-rebound performance in Wednesday night’s loss to Miami.

He’s found some success in his career against the Wolves, averaging 14 points and 7.6 rebounds over 20 games while shooting 59.9 percent from the field.

The duo of Taj Gibson and Karl-Anthony Towns will look to slow down Kanter. In his first meeting against the Wolves this season on Jan. 14, Kanter finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds, shooting a near-perfect 8-for-10 from the field.

Injuries:

Knicks: Lance Thomas (personal), Joakim Noah (personal), Ron Bake (shoulder) and Porzingis (ACL) are out.

Wolves: Jimmy Butler (knee) is out. Derrick Rose (ankle) is questionable.

Starting Lineups:

Knicks: PG – Mudiay, SG – Lee, SF – Hardaway, PF – Beasley, C - Kanter

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Bjelica, PF – Gibson, C – Towns