Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Knicks

Friday

Wolves vs. Knicks, 7:00 p.m.

Fox Sports North, 830 WCCO

Why you should be at Target Center:

The Timberwolves are absolutely rolling right now. I’m assuming if you are reading this, you are indeed somewhat of a Wolves fan.

The Wolves have won three-straight games at home, beating the Pelicans, Cavaliers and Thunder, all playoff teams if the season ended right now.

Plus, the Target Center is the home of five-straight sellouts. If I had to guess, Friday night will be the sixth. We talk about what has changed with the team and the overall culture this season. A big piece of that is changing the atmosphere at Target Center, and that’s certainly happened.

Another sellout for the Wolves. That's five in a row. Last time that happened was March 21 - April, 2004. The Billboard top song then was "Yeah!" by Usher. — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) January 11, 2018

Plus, this should be a pretty fun game. Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Kristaps Porzingis in the battle of the 2015 NBA Draft (sorry, Jahlil Okafor and D’Angelo Russell).

The Wolves go into the game with a 27-16 record, fourth in the West and just a game back from third. The Knicks are 19-22, 10th in the East. The Knicks have plenty to play for, sitting just two games out of the playoffs.

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

The obviously pick here is Porzingis, but I’m going to go with Enes Kanter. Kanter is a talented offensive player and for the first time in his career, he’s averaging a double-double of 13.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game while shooting a career-high 59.8 percent from the field.

I’ll be honest. I figured he was averaging more points per game considering the only time I’ve really watched him this season was on Christmas when he finished with 31 points and 22 rebounds against the 76ers.

Enes Kanter is the first player since Moses Malone in 1986 to record 20 points and 20 rebounds on #Christmas

Malone's game also came against the #76ers#NBAVote #EnesKanter#NBAXmas #recordpic.twitter.com/puikjyO0ld — Muhsin Varlı (@PermanentAid) December 28, 2017

Whether it’s Towns or Taj Gibson (Gibson played with Oklahoma City with Kanter for part of last season), they’ll be challenged by Kanter’s offensive ability.

Defensively, maybe not so much. But that’s why the Knicks have Porzingis.

Injuries:

Knicks: Tim Hardaway Jr. (leg) is questionable.

Wolves: No injuries to report.

Starting Lineups:

Knicks: PG – Jack, SG – Lee, SF – Thomas, PF – Kanter, C - Porzingis

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns