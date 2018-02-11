Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Kings

Sunday, Target Center

Wolves vs. Kings, 6:00 p.m.

Fox Sports North, 830 WCCO

Why you should watch:

The Wolves are going for win No. 13 in a row at Target Center. That would mark the second-longest streak in team history.

They are going up against a very beatable Sacramento team that is a mix of young guns and veterans.

It’s hard to believe, but the Wolves have just three games remaining (all at home) before the All-Star break.

Minnesota is 34-24, fourth in the West. Sacramento is 17-37, last in the West.

The Wolves have dropped two-straight games, both on the road to Eastern Conference teams. This is the start of a three-game road stretch for the Kings.

The two teams last faced off on Dec. 14 at Target Center. The Wolves won 119-96 behind 30 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and five blocks from Karl-Anthony Towns.

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

Rookie point guard De’Aaron Fox is having himself a learning year. The former Wildcat is averaging 11.1 points, 4.3 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game while shooting 40.9 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from the 3-point line.

These are all numbers he’ll want to improve on, but he’s 20 years old, and he’s freaking fast.

De'Aaron Fox coast to coast pic.twitter.com/qgFpF0oEzB — Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) February 10, 2018

He’s not talked about as much as guys like Lonzo Ball, Dennis Smith Jr. or even Markelle Fultz (which is funny), but Fox has hit double digits in six of his last seven games, including a 13-point, nine-assist, seven-rebound performance against Portland on Friday night.

Injuries:

Kings: Harry Giles (knee), Skal Labissiere (shoulder) and Frank Mason (heel) are out. Joe Johnson (acquired) is doubtful. Iman Shumpert (plantar fasciitis) is questionable.

Wolves: No injuries to report.

Starting Lineups:

Kings: PG – Fox, SG – Bogdanovic, SF – Jackson, PF – Randolph, C – Cauley-Stein

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns