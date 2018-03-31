Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Jazz

Sunday, Target Center

Wolves vs. Jazz, 6 p.m.

Fox Sports North, WCCO

Why you should watch:

Are you kidding me?

This is easily the biggest game for the Wolves this season up to this point.

Forget how chippy the last game was with the Jazz, these two are neck-and-neck in the Western Conference playoff battle.

The Wolves are at 44-33, fifth in the West, while the Jazz are 43-33, seventh in the West but just a half-game back from the Wolves.

A Minnesota win (and a Spurs loss to the Rockets) would put the Wolves at the four seed in the West. A loss, though, could potentially send the Wolves back to seventh seed.

There’s a lot riding on this one with just five games left on the schedule.

The Wolves are 2-1 against Utah this season. This is for the tiebreaker.

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

Rookie Donovan Mitchell has taken the NBA by storm. The combo guard is averaging 20.3 points per game and is in the running, along with Ben Simmons and Jayson Tatum, for Rookie of the Year.

In three games against the Wolves, Mitchell is averaging 17.3 points per game.

He’s been hot lately. Over his last eight games, he’s averaging 25.1 points.

Injuries:

Jazz: Ricky Rubio (hamstring) is questionable. Thabo Sefolosha (knee) is out.

Wolves: Jimmy Butler (knee) is out. Derrick Rose (ankle) is doubtful.

Starting Lineups:

Jazz: PG – Mitchell, SG – O’Neal, SF – Ingles, PF – Favors, C - Gobert

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C – Towns