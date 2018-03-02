Scouting Report | Wolves at Jazz

Julian Andrews

Web Editorial Associate

Twitter

Timberwolves at Jazz, 9:30 p.m.

Vivent Smart Home Arena

Fox Sports North Plus, ESPN, 830 WCCO

Why you should watch:

Another game with real playoff implications.

The Wolves go into their matchup with a record of 38-27, third the Western Conference. The Jazz are in 10th at 31-30, two games out of the No. 8 seed.

Coming off a tough loss in Portland last night, Minnesota is looking to finish their three-game road trip strong going into a rare five-day break before they face the Celtics next Thursday. The Wolves are now 2-1 since losing Jimmy Butler to injury.

Minnesota has won both of their matchups with the Jazz this season, but the last time they met was Nov. 13.

Despite the result, Karl Anthony-Towns was incredible against the Blazers. He finished with 34 points, 17 rebounds, and three blocks. He leads the league in double-doubles with 55 on the season.

The Jazz are 12-3 over the last 15, including a stretch where they won 11 straight.

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

After a rough start to the season, the Jazz have forced their way back into playoff contention behind strong play from their dynamic rookie guard, Donovan Mitchell. The 13th pick out of Louisville is averaging 19.6 points on 43.7 percent shooting from the field and 35.2 percent from the 3-point line.

One night after having to guard the Blazers’ Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, the Wolves backcourt defense will tasked with slowing down another dynamic opposing guard.

The last time the Wolves and Jazz met, Mitchell had only recently become a starter, now he is a frontrunner for Rookie of the Year.