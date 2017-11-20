Scouting Report | Wolves at Hornets

Monday, 6:00 p.m., Spectrum Center

Where to Watch: FOX Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Minnesota goes into the game with a 10-6 record, tied for third in the West. Charlotte is 6-9, 12th in the Eat.

A few tidbits going into Monday night’s game:

Jimmy Butler is having a solid all-around season, averaging 16.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and a career-high 2.0 steals per game for the Wolves.

In three games since returning from injury, Hornets wing Nicolas Batum is averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

This is Minnesota’s last road game until Nov. 29.

Last Matchup . . .

The two teams last faced off on Nov. 5 at the Target Center. The Wolves won 112-94 behind 20 points from Andrew Wiggins. Jeff Teague added 18 points and 12 assists. Karl-Anthony Towns nearly had a double-double, finishing with 16 points and nine rebounds. Jamal Crawford and Gorgui Dieng had 15 points off the bench, while Dieng also hauled in 11 rebounds. Butler rounded things out with 13 points and six rebounds.

Cody Zeller led Charlotte with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Marvin Williams, Dwight Howard and Jeremy Lamb scored 13 points each.

Coming Off Of . . .

The Wolves are coming off a 100-97 home loss to the Pistons on Sunday night. Butler led the Wolves with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Wiggins added 24 points. Towns scored 16 and hauled in eight rebounds. Taj Gibson rounded things out with 10 points.

The Hornets are coming off a 102-87 home win over the Clippers on Saturday. Kemba Walker led Charlotte with 26 points and six assists. Lamb led the bench with 17 points. Howard finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds. Batum and Williams rounded things out with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Key Matchup: Jeff Teague vs. Kemba Walker

In his first season with the Wolves, Teague is averaging 13.3 points, 7.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game while shooting a career-high 41 percent from the 3-point line.

In 30 career games against Charlotte, Teague is averaging 10.8 points and 6.8 assists per game.

In his seventh season, Walker is averaging a career-high 23.5 points to go with 6.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game. He’s shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from the 3-point line.

In 12 career games against the Wolves, Walker is averaging 19.3 points and 6.3 assists per game.

Injury Report

Hornets:

Lamb (hamstring) is probable.

Timberwolves:

Justin Patton (foot) is out.

Projected Starters

Hornets:

PG – Walker, SG – Batum, SF – Kidd-Gilchrist, PF – Williams, C - Howard

Timberwolves:

PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns