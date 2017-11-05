Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Hornets

Sunday, 7:00 p.m., Target Center

Where to Watch: FOX Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

The Wolves are trying to wrap up their home back-to-back on a positive note against the Hornets on Sunday night.

Minnesota enters the game with a 6-3 record, tied for third in the West. The Hornets are 5-4, tied for fifth in the East.

Last Matchup . . .

The Wolves were 1-1 against the Hornets last season. The last game came Dec. 3 in Charlotte and the Wolves won 125-120 in overtime behind 29 points from Andrew Wiggins. Karl-Anthony Towns added 27 points and 15 rebounds. Zach LaVine scored 17. Shabazz Muhammad and Nemanja Bjelica led the second unit with 12 points each.

Kemba Walker led Charlotte with 22 points while Frank Kaminsky scored 21. Nicolas Batum had a 15-point, eight-rebound double-double. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Marco Belinelli also scored 15 each.

Coming Off Of . . .

The Wolves are coming off a 112-99 home win over the Mavericks on Saturday. Towns led the Wolves with 31 points and 12 rebounds. Wiggins added 23. Taj Gibson had a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double, while Jeff Teague had 11 points and 10 assists.

The Hornets are coming off a 108-101 road loss to the Spurs Friday night. Jeremy Lamb led Charlotte with 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Dwight Howard added 20 points and 13 rebounds. Dwayne Bacon scored 18, while Walker put up 13.

Key Matchup: Jeff Teague vs. Kemba Walker

In his first season with the Wolves, Teague is averaging 12.9 points and career highs of eight assists and 1.9 steals per game. He’s also hitting 35.7 percent from the 3-point line.

In 29 career games against Charlotte, Teague is averaging 10.5 points and 6.7 assists.

Walker, like Teague, is a one-time All-Star. This season, he’s averaging 23.3 points per game while shooting 38.8 percent from the 3-point line. In 11 career games against the Wolves, Walker is averaging 20.2 points, 6.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Injury Report

Hornets:

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (personal) is questionable. Michael Carter-Williams (groin) and Nicolas Batum (elbow) are out.

Timberwolves:

Justin Patton (foot) is out.

Projected Starters

Hornets:

PG – Walkers, SG – Lamb, SF – Bacon, PF – Williams, C - Howard

Timberwolves:

PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns