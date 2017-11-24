Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Heat

Friday, 7:00 p.m., Target Center

Where to Watch: FOX Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

The Wolves are hoping to move to 7-2 at home against the Heat on Friday night.

Minnesota goes into the game with an 11-7 record, tied for third in the West. Miami is 8-9, tied for 10th in the East.

A few tidbits heading into tonight’s game:

This is the second of a four-game homestand for the Wolves.

Former Wolves guard Wayne Ellington is averaging 17.8 minutes per game with Miami. He’s shooting 40.7 percent from deep on 5.4 attempts per game.

Wolves forward Nemanja Bjelica is shooting a league-leading 51.2 percent from the 3-point line.

Last Matchup . . .

The two teams last place on Oct. 30 in Miami. The Wolves came away with a 125-122 overtime win thanks to 23 points, 11 assists, six steals and five rebounds from Jeff Teague. Andrew Wiggins added 22 points and seven rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Jimmy Butler contributed with 16 points, five rebounds and three steals. Jamal Crawford led the second unit with 13 points, six coming from the free-throw line. The Wolves shot an impressive 11-for-23 (47.8 percent) from deep.

Dion Waiters led Miami with 33 points, five rebounds and three steals. Kelly Olynyk led the bench with 23 points and six rebounds. Goran Dragic finished with 18 points, six rebounds and five steals. Rookie Bam Adebayo had a 13-point, 13-rebound double-double. Tyler Johnson had 12 points off the bench, while Justise Winslow added 10 points and seven rebounds. Miami shot just 7-for-17 (25.9 percent) from deep.

Coming Off Of . . .

The Wolves are coming off a 124-118 home win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Butler led the way with 26 points and two steals while shooting 3-for-4 from deep. Taj Gibson added 24 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Teague had a 22-point, 11-assist double-double to go with two steals. Wiggins added 20 points and six rebounds. Towns had 18 points and hauled in 13 rebounds. The Wolves turned the ball over just seven times.

The Heat are coming off a 104-98 home win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Dragic led Miami with 27 points and five rebounds. Waiters added 26 points and six assists. Tyler Johnson led the bench with 16 points and seven rebounds. Miami was a near perfect 14-for-16 from the free-throw line.

Key Matchup: Andrew Wiggins vs. Dion Waiters

In his fourth season in the league, Wiggins is averaging 18.8 points per game to go with 4.1 rebounds and a career-high 1.3 steals. In seven career games against Miami, he’s averaging 18.1 points and 3.9 rebounds.

In his second season in Miami and sixth in the league, Waiters is averaging 15.9 points per game. In 13 career games against the Wolves, Waiters is averaging 14.8 points while shooting 39.6 percent from the 3-point line.

Injury Report

Heat:

No injuries to report.

Timberwolves:

Justin Patton (foot) is out.

Projected Starters

Heat:

PG – Dragic, SG – Waiters, SF – Richardson, PF – Winslow, C - Whiteside

Timberwolves:

PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns