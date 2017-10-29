Scouting Report | Wolves at Heat

Friday, 6:30 p.m., American Airlines Arena

Where to Watch: FOX Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

The Wolves start a two-game road trip Monday as they face off against the Heat in Miami.

Minnesota goes into the game with a 3-3 record, tied for seventh in the West. Miami is 2-3, tied for ninth in the East.

A few tidbits heading into Monday night’s game:

Karl-Anthony Towns picked right off from last season when it comes to scoring and rebounding. Through six games, Towns is averaging 24.8 points and 11.8 rebounds.

If the Wolves beat the Heat, it would be their first win over an Eastern Conference team this season. The team had back-to-back losses to the Pacers and Pistons last week.

This marks Miami’s fifth-straight home game. The team is 2-2 in the stretch thus far.

Last Matchup . . .

The Wolves were 0-2 against the Heat last season. The last game came on March 17 in Miami.

The Heat won 123-105 behind 23 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks from Hassan Whiteside. Tyler Johnson led the second unit with 23 points. Goran Dragic added 19 points and 10 assists. James Johnson scored 17 points, shooting 8-for-12 from the field. Miami shot a scorching 58.8 percent from the field.

Towns led the Wolves with 31 points and 11 rebounds. Andrew Wiggins added 26, while Ricky Rubio scored 20. Shabazz Muhammad led the second unit with 15 points, shooting 7-for-10 from the field. The Wolves struggled from deep, shooting just 2-for-12 (16.7 percent).

Coming Off Of . . .

The Wolves are coming off a 119-116 home win over the Thunder on Friday. It was the team’s second win over Oklahoma City this season. Towns led the Wolves with 33 points, 19 rebounds and four blocks while shooting 12-for-24 from the field. Jimmy Butler added 25 points, seven assists and five rebounds, shooting an efficient 7-for-10 from the field and 11-for-13 from the free-throw line. Jeff Teague had a 17-point, 10-assist double-double. Taj Gibson and Wiggins finished with 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Minnesota held Oklahoma City to just 8-for-28 from the 3-point line (28.6 percent).

Miami is coming off a 96-90 home loss to the Celtics on Saturday. Dragic led the Heat with 22 points. Richardson and Johnson finished with 16 points each. Kelly Olynyk finished with 14 points and nine rebounds off the bench against his former squad. The Heat shot just 7-for-31 (22.6 percent) from the 3-point line.

Key Matchup: Jeff Teague vs. Goran Dragic

In his first season with the Wolves, Teague is averaging 12.8 points, seven assists and three rebounds per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 40 percent from deep. He’s still gelling with the team, but in his last two games, he’s averaging 17.5 points and eight assists per game.

In three games against Miami last season, Teague averaged 12.7 points, five assists and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting just 33.3 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from the 3-point line.

He’ll look to turn that around Monday night.

Dragic is averaging 20.2 points, four assists and 3.6 rebounds per game for Miami. He’s shooting a career-high 50.6 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from deep. In two games against the Wolves last season, Dragic averaged 26 points, 9.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 60.6 percent from the field and 61.5 percent from the 3-point line.

Injury Report

Heat:

Whiteside (knee) is doubtful. Rodney McGruder (tibia) is out.

Timberwolves:

Justin Patton (foot) is out.

Projected Starters

Heat:

PG – Dragic, SG – Waiters, SF – Richardson, PF – Adebayo, C - Johnson

Timberwolves:

PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns