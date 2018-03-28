Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Hawks

Julian Andrews

Wednesday, Target Center

Hawks at Wolves, 7:00 p.m.

Fox Sports North, WCCO

Why you should watch:

The Wolves need a win.

Hopefully, Minnesota’s loss to the Grizzlies served as a wakeup call. The Wolves will have another chance Wednesday night to take it to a team with a far inferior record. The Wolves are in eighth place in the West, the Hawks are last in the East.

Minnesota lost in Atlanta 105-100 in January, so the Wolves will also be looking for a bit of revenge. However, it’s worth noting that Kent Bazemore, who was the leading scorer for the Hawks in that game, has since been shut down for the season.

The Western Conference playoff race is still extraordinarily close, and every win matters. Hopefully the Wolves can put their disappointing performance against Memphis behind them and come away with a victory.

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

John Collins, the Hawks’ bouncy, athletic rookie forward, has not developed a polished offensive game, but it’s looking like he’s going to be a productive player in the NBA.

John Collins skies high for the @ATLHawks alley-oop!#TrueToAtlanta heads to the locker room up 51-43 on #DubNation WATCH on #NBA League Pass pic.twitter.com/7WHVrGrK5K — NBA (@NBA) March 24, 2018

His athleticism has helped Collins lead the Hawks in blocks this season. But he will have his hands full with the Wolves’ experienced frontcourt of Taj Gibson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Though Collins’ role with the Hawks has been somewhat limited, his per-36-minutes numbers are solid: 16.1 points, 11 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, and 58.4-percent shooting from the field. It’s always fun to watch young players when they come to town. I’ll be keeping an eye on Collins.

Injuries:

Hawks: Kent Bazemore (knee), Malcolm Delaney (ankle), DeAndre’ Bembry (abdomen), Antonius Cleveland (ankle), and Dennis Schroder (ankle) are out. John Collins (ankle) is probable.

Wolves: Jimmy Butler (knee) and Derrick Rose (ankle) will not play.

Starting Lineups:

Hawks: PG – Taylor, SG – Lee, SF – Prince, PF – Collins, C – Dedmon

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Bjelica, PF – Gibson, C – Towns