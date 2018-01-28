Scouting Report | Wolves at Hawks

Monday, Philips Arena

Wolves at Hawks, 6:30 p.m.

Fox Sports North, 830 WCCO

Why you should watch:

The Wolves are looking to take care of business against a struggling 14-35 Hawks team that sits last in the Eastern Conference.

It’s the first matchup of the season against the Hawks, and while Atlanta doesn’t necessarily have much star power, coach Mike Budenhozler isn’t afraid to use his bench. In Saturday’s loss to the Wizards, 11 players played nine or more minutes.

Minnesota has a tough Toronto squad on Tuesday night, but it can’t afford to overlook Atlanta.

The Wolves go into the game with a 32-20 record, a half game back from the Spurs for third place in the West.

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

It seems like Dennis Schroder has been around forever, but the point guard is only 24 years old.

In his fifth season, Schroder is averaging 19.6 points and 6.4 assists per game, both career highs, but he is shooting a dreadful 29.5 percent from the 3-point line.

It's going largely unnoticed that Dennis Schroder is now shooting 29.9% from three on the season. He's a career 32.5% three-point shooter on almost 900 attempts. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) January 23, 2018

Schroder will look to get back on track after averaging just 10 points and four assists while shooting 30.8 percent from the field and 12.5 percent from the 3-point line over the last two games.

You may remember that Wolves point guard Jeff Teague and Schroder were teammates in Atlanta from 2013-16. Schroder served as Teague’s backup during a stretch in which the Hawks made the playoffs in each season. It doesn’t appear as if that’s the direction the team is heading in this season.

Injuries:

Hawks: No injuries to report.

Wolves: No injuries to report.

Starting Lineups:

Hawks: PG – Schroder, SG – Bazemore, SF – Waller-Prince, PF – Ilyasova, C - Plumlee

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns