Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Grizzlies

Julian Andrews

Web Editorial Associate

Twitter

Wolves vs Grizzlies, 7 p.m.

Target Center

Fox Sports North Plus, Buz’n 102.9

Why you should watch:

By the end of the night, the Wolves might clinch a playoff spot.

Though the team needs a Denver loss and a San Antonio win to clinch tonight, so we won’t know until after the Nuggets finish their 8 p.m. tilt against the Blazers, the most important thing is to get a win against the Grizzlies.

Memphis beat the Wolves 101-93 the last time the two teams met, so the Wolves will be looking for revenge against the Grizzlies.

It could be said that Memphis has nothing to play for, while the Wolves have everything to play for, but as Minnesota knows well, every game in the NBA is competitive. The Wolves will need to buckle down and take care of business if they want a shot at clinching a postseason berth tonight.

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

Marc Gasol lit the Wolves up for 20 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists in the teams’ last meeting. He showed why he has had such a successful NBA career.

He also just recently became the third player in NBA history to have 100 blocks, 300 assists, and 100 three-pointers in a single regular season.

.@MarcGasol is now the 3rd player in #NBAHistory to have 100 blocks, 300 assists & 100 triples in a single regular season. pic.twitter.com/LrWyKCNksj — NBAIndia (@NBAIndia) April 9, 2018

Injuries:

Grizzlies: Chandler Parsons (knee), Wayne Selden (knee), Tyreke Evans (personal), Andrew Harrison (wrist), and JaMychal Green (knee) are out for the Grizzlies.

Wolves: Justin Patton (illness) is out

Starting Lineups:

Grizzlies: PG – Chalmers, SG – McLemore, SF – Brooks, PF – Martin, C – Davis

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Butler, SF – Wiggins, PF – Gibson, C – Towns