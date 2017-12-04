Scouting Report | Wolves at Grizzlies

Monday, 7 p.m., Target Center

Where to Watch: FOX Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Last Matchup . . .

The Wolves were 1-3 against the Grizzlies last season. The last game came on Feb. 4

Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 27 points and 15 rebounds. Andrew Wiggins added 23 points and five assists. Ricky Rubio finished with 14 points and six assists. Shabazz Muhammad had 11 points off the bench while Tyus Jones had 10 points, six assists and two steals.

JaMychal Green led Memphis with 29 points and seven rebounds. Mike Conley added 20 points and eight assists. James Ennis finished with 13 points, six rebounds and two steals. Vince Carter and Troy Daniels led the bench with 11 points each.

Coming Off Of . . .

The Wolves are coming off a 112-106 home win over the Clippers on Sunday night. Jimmy Butler led the Wolves with 33 points and eight rebounds. Taj Gibson added 20 points and 11 rebounds. Towns finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Wiggins and Jamal Crawford scored 12 points each.

The Grizzlies are coming off a 116-111 road loss to the Cavaliers on Saturday. Tyreke Evans led Memphis with 31 points and 12 assists. Marc Gasol added 27 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Green scored 16 points and hauled in seven rebounds. Andrew Harrison led the bench with 12 points.

Injury Report

Grizzlies:

Brandan Wright (groin), Chandler Parsons (ankle), Wayne Selden (quad) and Mike Conley (Achilles) are out. Marc Gasol (foot) is probable.

Timberwolves:

Nemanja Bjelica (foot) is questionable.

Projected Starters

Grizzlies:

PG – Evans, SG – McLemore, SF – Brooks, PF – Green, C - Gasol

Timberwolves:

PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns