Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Grizzlies

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies, 7 p.m.

Target Center

Fox Sports North, 830 WCCO

Why you should be there:

The Wolves are in the thick of a Western Conference playoff battle, currently sitting at 42-32, seventh in the West but just a game back from fifth place.

Every game is incredibly meaningful for a team looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2003-04.

Minnesota, without Jimmy Butler, has a winnable home game on Monday night against the Grizzlies. Memphis has a 19-54 record on the season, second-worst in the NBA.

The Grizzlies have lost 23 of its last 24 games and the Wolves hope to make that 24 of 25.

The Wolves fell to the Grizzlies by three back on Dec. 4 in Memphis. They’ll have their chance for revenge, as they play Memphis twice in their final nine games of the season.

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

The Grizzlies are in the midst of one of their worst season in franchise history, but Marc Gasol is still one of the better big men in the league. In his age 33 season, Gasol is averaging 17.5 points, 8. 4rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He is, however, shooting a career-worst 41.4 percent from the field.

After Karl-Antony Towns had a somewhat disappointing game against the 76ers on Saturday, he’ll look to bounce back against Gasol and the Grizzlies.

In the first matchup between the bigs, Towns struggled, finishing with just seven points to go with 11 rebounds in 38 minutes. Gasol finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Injuries:

Grizzlies: Mike Conley (Achilles) and Tyreke Evans (personal) are out. Chandler Parsons (knee) is questionable.

Wolves: Butler (knee) is out. Derrick Rose (ankle) is questionable.

Starting Lineups:

Grizzlies: PG – Brooks, SG – Harrison, SF – Martin, PF – Green, C - Gasol

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Bjelica, PF – Gibson, C – Towns