Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Clippers

Timberwolves vs. Clippers, 7 p.m.

Target Center

Fox Sports North, 830 WCCO

Why you should be there:

If you wanted late-season drama, you’ve got it.

The Wolves sit at 40-31, eighth in the West, two games up on the No. 10 Clippers, who are 37-32.

These standings will change numerous times between now and the end of the season considering the difference between the fourth and eighth seed is just 2.5 games.

Minnesota is already 3-0 against LA, so the Wolves already have the tiebreaker wrapped up.

The Clippers have lost three straight, while the Wolves have lost two in a row.

The Wolves are looking to stay in the playoff hunt, obviously, but they are also trying to avoid a seven or eight seed, something that would mean a first-round matchup against the Warriors or Rockets. Minnesota is just a half game back from the No. 5 seed. It’s pretty wild how much can, and will, change.

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

Lou Williams is averaging a career-high 23 points per game at age 31. Williams has always been a great scorer, but not on this level. If the Clippers are going to sneak into the playoffs, it will be on Williams’ back.

The Sixth Man of the Year candidate finished with 30 points in a loss to the Blazers on Sunday, shooting 11-for-23 from the field and 3-for-6 from deep. That was a pleasant sight after shooting 36.7 percent from the field and just 7.7 percent from the 3-point line in the previous three games.

30p/1r/4a/1s | @TeamLou23 has scored 30+ points off the bench in 11 games this year, the most among all active players in a single season. https://t.co/VAT5rTclhy

https://t.co/81Mn2d3m9X#ItTakesEverything pic.twitter.com/GxhmaT5zVz — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) March 19, 2018

He’s had some success against the Wolves this season, averaging 22 points and 8.3 assists per game while shooting 51 percent from the field and 40 percent from the 3-point line.

Injuries:

Clippers: Patrick Beverley (knee), Danilo Gallinari (hand) and Avery Bradley (groin) are out.

Wolves: Butler (knee) is out

Starting Lineups:

Clippers: PG – Teodosic, SG – Rivers, SF – Thornwell, PF – Harris, C - Jordan

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Bjelica, PF – Gibson, C – Towns