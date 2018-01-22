Scouting Report | Wolves at Clippers

Monday, STAPLES Center

Wolves vs. at Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Fox Sports North Plus, NBA TV, 830 WCCO

Why you should watch:

The Wolves open a three-game road trip on Monday night against the Clippers in Los Angeles. This is a late one, so chug that Red Bull around 8 p.m.

Don’t look now (or do, it really doesn’t make a difference), but the 30-18 Wolves are tied with the Spurs for the No. 3 seed in the West.

Players like Marcus Georges-Hunt will need to step up again with Jimmy Butler and Jamal Crawford out. In Saturday’s win over the Raptors, Georges-Hunt played a season-high 29 minutes and finished with 12 points, three rebounds and two assists. He made clutch plays on both ends of the court.

Another big opportunity for Marcus Georges-Hunt tonight. pic.twitter.com/j0Z2OTWrNr — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) January 22, 2018

The Clippers are currently the No. 8 seed in the West with a 23-22 record. Lou Williams is surging, and the team has won six of its last seven games despite having half of their team injured.

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

Sweet Lou Williams!

Williams is averaging a career-high 23.4 points and five assists per game while shooting 40.8 percent form the 3-point line on 7.3 attempts per game. He’s making a push for a spot on the All-Star team.

Over the last seven games, Williams is averaging 31.3 points per game. This dude is feeling it. Whoever guard Williams, likely Andrew Wiggins, will need to keep him from catching fire.

In Saturday’s game against Utah, Williams finished with 31 points and 10 steals. Ten. 10! TEN STEALS!

Lou Williams posts 31 PTS and a franchise-high 10 STL for the @LAClippers!#ItTakesEverything pic.twitter.com/cvxlf6yzon — NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2018

Injuries:

Clippers: Danilo Gallinari (gluteus), Patrick Beverley (knee), DeAndre Jordan (ankle) and Austin Rivers (Achilles) are out.

Wolves: Butler (knee) and Crawford (toe) are out.

Starting Lineups:

Clippers: PG – Teodosic, SG – Williams, SF – Wallace, PF – Griffin, C - Reed

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Bjelica, PF – Gibson, C - Towns