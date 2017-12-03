Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Clippers

Sunday, 6 p.m., Target Center

Where to Watch: FOX Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Last Matchup . . .

The Wolves were 2-1 against the Clippers last season. The last game came March 8 in Minneapolis. The Wolves won 107-91 behind 29 points and 14 rebounds from Karl-Anthony Towns. Wiggins added 20 points. Shabazz Muhammad finished with 17 points and six rebounds. Ricky Rubio had a 15-point, 12-assist double-double.

DeAndre Jordan led the Clippers with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Blake Griffin added 16 points. J.J. Redick scored 14. Marreese Speights and Austin Rivers combined for 22 off the bench.

Coming Off Of . . .

The Wolves are coming off a 111-107 road loss to the Thunder on Friday. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 23 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Andrew Wiggins also scored 23 points. Jimmy Butler had 22 points, seven assists, three steals and two blocks. Jeff Teague had an 11-point, 10-assist double-double. Gorgui Dieng led the bench with 10 points.

The Clippers are coming off a 108-82 road loss to the Mavericks on Saturday. Lou Williams led Los Angeles with 18 points and six assists. DeAndre Jordan added 14 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks.

Injury Report

Clippers:

Blake Griffin (MCL), Patrick Beverley (knee), Danilo Gallinari (gluteus) and Milo Teodosic (ankle) are out..

Timberwolves:

Nemanja Bjelica (foot) is questionable.

Projected Starters

Clippers:

PG – Rivers, SG – Williams, SF – Johnson, PF – Harrell, C - Jordan

Timberwolves:

PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns