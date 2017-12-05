Scouting Report | Wolves at Clippers

Wednesday, 9:30 p.m., STAPLES Center

Where to Watch: FOX Sports North, ESPN

Listen: 830 WCCO

The Wolves are hoping to get back on track Wednesday night against the Clippers in Los Angeles.

Minnesota goes into the game with a 14-11 record, sixth in the West. LA is 8-14, 10th in the West.

A few tidbits going into Wednesday night’s game.

DeAndre Jordan ranks second in the league with 13.9 rebounds per game.

Jamal Crawford is fifth in the league, shooting 92.9 percent from the free-throw line.

Lynx All-Star point guard Lindsay Whalen will be joining the Fox Sports North team as a color commentator for the game.

Last Matchup . . .

The teams last faced off on Sunday at the Target Center. The Wolves came away with a 112-106 win thanks to 33 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Taj Gibson added 20 points and 11 rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double. Andrew Wiggins and Crawford scored 12 each.

Austin Rivers led LA with 30 points, five assists and five rebounds. Lou Williams added 23 points, 10 assists and five rebounds. Jordan finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. Montrezl Harrell led the bench with 10 points.

Coming Off Of . . .

The Wolves are coming off a 95-92 road loss to the Grizzlies on Monday. Butler led the Wolves with 30 points, five assists and four steals. Gibson added 14 points and five rebounds. Wiggins finished with 12 points, five rebounds and two steals. Jeff Teague also scored 12 points. Gorgui Dieng led the bench with 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Clippers’ last game was against the Wolves on Sunday (see above).

Key Matchup: Karl-Anthony Towns vs. DeAndre Jordan

Towns is looking to get back on track against the Clippers in Los Angeles. In his last two games, Towns is averaging 11 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. Solid for your average big man, but Towns is not your average big man.

On the season, Towns is averaging 19.8 points and 11.6 rebounds per game while shooting a career-high 37.5 percent from the 3-point line.

In his 10th season, Jordan is averaging 10.4 points (his lowest since 2013-14) and 13.9 rebounds per game.

Injury Report

Clippers:

Blake Griffin (MCL), Patrick Beverley (knee), Danilo Gallinari (gluteus) and Milos Teodosic (ankle) are out.

Timberwolves:

Nemanja Bjelica (foot) is out.

Projected Starters

Clippers:

PG – Rivers, SG – Williams, SF – Wilson, PF – Johnson, C - Jordan

Timberwolves:

PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns