Scouting Report | Wolves at Celtics

Friday, 6:00 p.m., TD Garden

Where to Watch: ESPN

Listen: 830 WCCO

The Wolves are hoping to bounce back from a tough loss against the Nets on Wednesday on Friday night against Kyrie Irving and the Celtics.

Minnesota goes into the game with a 24-15 record, fourth in the West.

Boston is 31-10, first in the East.

This is the Wolves’ last road game before a five-game homestand. Minnesota doesn’t hit the road against until Jan. 16.

Coming Off Of . . .

The Wolves are coming off a 98-97 road loss to the Nets in Brooklyn on Wednesday night. Jimmy Butler led the Wolves with 30 points and two steals. Andrew Wiggins added 17 points and two steals. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Tyus Jones scored 11 points and had two steals. Jamal Crawford led the bench with 10 points.

The Celtics are coming off a 102-88 home win over the Cavaliers on Wednesday. Terry Rozier led Boston with 20 points off the bench. Jayson Tatum added 15 points and five rebounds. Marcus Smart scored 15 as well. Jaylen Brown finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Kyrie Irving finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Al Horford rounded things out with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Last Matchup . . .

The Wolves were 0-2 against the Celtics last season. The last game came on March 15 in Boston. The Celtics won 117-104 behind 27 points from Isaiah Thomas. Horford added 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Avery Bradley finished with 18 points. Smart finished with 10 points and six assists. Kelly Olynyk also scored 10 points.

Ricky Rubio led the Wolves with 23 points and seven assists. Wiggins added 21 points, as did Shabazz Muhammad off the bench. Towns finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Key Matchup: Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Al Horford

In his third season, Towns is averaging 20.1 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. In four career games against the Celtics, Towns is averaging 24.3 points and 15.3 rebounds per game while shooting 56.5 percent from the field.

In his 11th season and second in Boston, Horford is averaging 13.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the field and a career-high 43.1 percent from the 3-point line. In 16 career games against the Wolves, Horford is averaging 16.2 points and 9.7 rebounds per game while shooting 53.4 percent from the field.

Injury Report

Celtics:

Semi Ojeleye (back) and Gordon Hayward (ankle) are out. Aron Baynes (ankle) is probable.

Timberwolves:

Jeff Teague (knee) is out.

Projected Starters

Celtics:

PG – Irving, SG – Brown, SF – Tatum, PF – Morris, C - Horford

Timberwolves:

PG – Jones, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns