Scouting Report | Wolves at Cavaliers

Wednesday, Quicken Loans Arena

Wolves vs. Cavaliers, 7 p.m.

Fox Sports North, ESPN, 830 WCCO

Why you should watch:

The Wolves have a chance to sweep LeBron James and the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions on Wednesday night.

The two teams faced off on Jan. 8 in Minneapolis and the Wolves crushed the Cavs, 127-99 behind 25 points from Andrew Wiggins.

Cleveland is not in a good place right now, having lost three of their last four games including Tuesday night’s 18-point loss to the Magic in Orlando. The Cavs led by as much as 21 points before getting outscored 55-31 in the second half. Orlando was without Aaron Gordon.

In the third quarter, Jonathon Simmons had as many points as the Cavaliers as a team (22). The last Magic player with a 22-point quarter was Tracy McGrady in March 2004 against the Wizards. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 7, 2018

James and Co. will certainly be hungry for a win, though, maybe even desperate. It will be a challenge with the back-to-back, but the Wolves can’t let their guard down.

Minnesota hasn’t been great on the road this season, going 12-16, having lost four straight.

The Wolves are 34-22 overall, fourth in the West. The Cavaliers are 30-22, third in the East.

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

The Isaiah Thomas experiment hasn’t gone quite according to plan. The two-time All-Star is averaging 14.9 points while shooting career lows of 35.5 percent from the field and 23.2 percent from the 3-point line.

In his last three games, he’s shooting just 24.4 percent from the field and 6.3 percent from the 3-point line.

It is Thomas’ 29th birthday, so Happy Birthday!

Injuries:

Cavaliers: Dwyane Wade (illness) is doubtful. Kevin Love (hand) is out.

Wolves: No injuries to report.

Starting Lineups:

Cavaliers: PG – Thomas, SG – Smith, SF – James, PF – Crowder, C - Thompson

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns