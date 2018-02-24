Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Bulls

Saturday, Target Center

Wolves vs. Bulls, 8:00 p.m.

FS North, 830 WCCO

Why you should attend:

The elephant in the room here is the status of Wolves All-Star wing Jimmy Butler.

Butler injured his knee on Friday night against the Rockets and will get an MRI on Saturday. We’ll know his status shortly. Nothing but the best wishes for Butler. Such an incredibly hard-working guy.

It’s an opportunity for Andrew Wiggins to step up. When Butler was out earlier this season, Wiggins became Minnesota’s go-to scorer. He led the Wolves to a win over the Raptors, scoring 29 points, without Butler back in January.

1/20/18

Andrew Wiggins vs Raptors (36 min) 29 points (11-21 FG) (6-6 FT)

5 rebounds 3 assists pic.twitter.com/46HdOcQZJv — Jayhawks In The NBA (@NBA_Jayhawks) January 22, 2018

It’s the first home game for the Wolves since the All-Star Break, and Minnesota has turned Target Center into one of the hardest places to play at, with the Wolves having a 24-7 record at home.

The Wolves are hoping to avenge a Feb. 9 loss to the Bulls in Chicago.

It marks the return of Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn to Minnesota. Both were part of the Butler trade this summer. LaVine, who spent his first three seasons with the Wolves, is averaging 17.3 points and 4.4 rebound per game while shooting 40.3 percent from the 3-point line. Dunn, who spent just one year with the Wolves, is averaging 13.3 points, 6.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Minnesota goes into the game with a 36-26 record, fourth in the West. Chicago is 20-38, 12th in the East.

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

LaVine was a fan favorite in Minnesota and the fans will show him lots of love, even if he is the opponent on this night. The high-flier recovered from a torn ACL he suffered last season and has played 25.8 minutes per game in 15 contests this season. In those 15 games, he’s eclipsed the 20-point mark six times and the 30-point mark once.

Injuries:

Bulls: Paul Zipser (foot) is doubtful.

Wolves: Butler (knee) is doubtful.

Starting Lineups:

Bulls: PG – Dunn, SG – LaVine, SF, Nwaba, PF – Markkanen, C - Felicio

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Bjelica, PF – Gibson, C - Towns