Scouting Report | Wolves at Bulls

Friday, United Center

Wolves at Bulls, 8:30 p.m.

Fox Sports North, ESPN, 830 WCCO

Why you should watch:

It’s a reunion game!

Jimmy Butler heads back to Chicago to play his old squad for the first time since being traded for the Wolves this offseason. It also marks the first return to Chicago for Taj Gibson.

The Bulls are expected to play a tribute video for Butler and Gibson in the first quarter.

Tomorrow marks a reunion day in Chicago for more than a few Wolves. https://t.co/RFzI2tEYtp — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) February 8, 2018

It’ll be a chance for the Wolves to see former fan-favorite Zach LaVine. Kris Dunn, though, will likely be out with a concussion.

The Wolves go into the game with a 34-23 record, fourth in the West. The Bulls are 18-35, 12th in the East.

Minnesota is hoping to turn things around on the road. The squad is just 12-17 away from the Target Center this season.

The Bulls have dropped seven-straight games, dating back to Jan. 22.

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

One Zach LaVine.

LaVine is one of the hardest workers in the league. He’s bounced back from the torn ACL he suffered last season with the Wolves and has appeared in 11 games with the Bulls.

He’s averaged 15.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 39.3 percent from the 3-point line. He’s heated up over the last three games, averaging 23.7 points while shooting a scorching 55.6 percent from the 3-point line.

It will be good to see LaVine back on the court. It will be weird seeing him on a different team, though.

If there was any question if LaVine is healthy, well . . .

ZACH LAVINE WITH THE POSTER OF THE YEAR ON JAKARR SAMPSON (via @chicagobulls) pic.twitter.com/VQafJ11xff — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 6, 2018

It’ll be a fun reunion for LaVine and Andrew Wiggins, who were great friends in Minnesota.

Injuries:

Bulls: Noah Vonleh (acquired) is questionable. Lauri Markkanen (personal) is probable. Dunn (concussion) is out.

Wolves: No injuries to report.

Starting Lineups:

Bulls: PG – Grant, SG – Holiday, SF – LaVine, PF – Portis, C - Lopez

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns