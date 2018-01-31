Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Bucks

Thursday, Target Center

Wolves vs. Bucks, 7 p.m.

Fox Sports North, 830 WCCO

Why you should watch:

Can the Wolves keep their home winning streak alive? Minnesota has won 10-straight at home dating back to Dec. 16.

They’ll be trying to stop a red-hot Bucks team that has won four-straight games led by Giannis Antetokounmpo. All of those wins have come under coach Joe Prunty after the team fired Jason Kidd.

Minnesota is trying to stop a mini slump, though, having lost four of its last five games – all losses coming on the road.

The Wolves go into the game with a 32-22 record, fourth in the West. The Bucks are 27-22, sixth in the East.

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

It’s hard to pick anyone other than the Greek Freak.

Antetokounmpo has emerged as an MVP candidate, averaging 28.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 54.8 percent from the field.

He’s a matchup nightmare and there’s really no defensive assignment answer for him.

Oh my mother of Zeus Giannis Antetokounmpo just sent Jarret Allen to middle earth pic.twitter.com/sY6Bzjo2rj — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) January 27, 2018

Over his last three games, he’s averaging 30.5 points, 13.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game.

In a six-point over the Wolves on Dec. 28, he finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

Injuries:

Bucks: Mirza Teletovic (lung) is out. Eric Bledsoe (ankle) is questionable. Forward Jabari Parker (knee) is probably.

Wolves: No injuries to report.

Starting Lineups:

Bucks: PG – Brogdon, SG – Bledsoe, SF – Middleton, PF – Antetokounmpo, C - Henson

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns