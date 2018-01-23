Scouting Report | Wolves at Blazers

Wednesday, Moda Center

Wolves at Blazers, 9:00 p.m.

Fox Sports North, 830 WCCO

Why you should watch:

Can Wiggins stay hot?

The Wolves have been without All-Star wing Jimmy Butler (knee) for the last two games. Andrew Wiggins has stepped up in a huge way, scoring 29 and 40 points, respectively, in two wins.

We aren’t sure on Butler’s status quite yet, but with how he’s playing right now, Wiggins will be Minnesota’s go-to scorer.

Here are his highlights from Minnesota’s win over the Clippers on Monday night.

40 PTS for Andrew, 30 for Jeff, and most importantly....a W in L.A.

Let's rewatch that one.#AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/b1pkoUe5Kp — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 23, 2018

It’s also a chance for the Wolves to move to 3-0 against the Blazers this season. It won’t be easy, though. Portland has won six-straight home games.

This is another late one, so chug that coffee at roughly 7:45 p.m.

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

Damian Lillard.

Lillard is averaging 25.2 points, 6.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Jeff Teague, who is coming off a 30-point game himself, will have his hands full.

Over his last four games, Lillard is averaging 28.3 points and eight assists per game.

Damian Lillard fed up with these all-star snubs pic.twitter.com/iEh58inmMO — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) January 21, 2018

The Wolves have held Lillard in check in two games this season, somewhat. He’s averaging just 19 points while shooting 30.8 percent from the 3-point line, but is also averaging 10.5 assists and seven rebounds per game.

Injuries:

Blazers: No injuries to report.

Wolves: Butler (knee) and Jamal Crawford (toe) are questionable.

Starting Lineups:

Blazers: PG – Lillard, SG – McCollum, SF – Turner, PF – Aminu, C - Nurkic

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Bjelica, PF – Gibson, C - Towns