Roster Review | Shabazz Muhammad

SG/SF | 6’6, 223 lbs

2016-17 season: 78 games, 1 start, 19.4 MPG, 9.9 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 0.4 APG, 48.2 FG%, 33.6 3P%, 77.4 FT%

In his fourth NBA season, Wolves wing Shabazz Muhammad improved in a variety of ways. His 48.2 field-goal percentage was his best mark since shooting 48.9 percent in 2014-15, and a 1.7 percent increase from 2015-16. His 3-point percentage jumped from 28.9 percent in 2015-16 to 33.6 percent in 2016-17 (4.7 percent increase). And his free-throw percentage of 77.4 percent marks a career high.

Muhammad was Minnesota’s top-bench scorer for the second-straight season and he showed flashes of solid defense and the ability to hit open 3-pointers.

While there’s plenty of improvement to make on both ends of the court, that holds true for every 24-year-old player in the league.

Since being drafted No. 14 in the 2013 NBA Draft, Muhammad has been a very solid contributor for the Wolves as a spark plug off the bench. That was no different in 2016-17.

Top Three Games Of The Season

3.) Jan. 28 vs. Brooklyn Nets

In this 129-109 home win over the Nets, Muhammad finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, one block and one assist off the bench. He shot an efficient 6-for-11 from the field, 1-for-1 from the 3-point line and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. In 28 minutes, Muhammad was a +16.

2.) Jan. 11 vs. Houston Rockets

In this home win over the Rockets, Muhammad finished with a bench-high 20 points to go with seven rebounds and an assist. He shot 7-for-11 from the field, 2-for-3 from the 3-point line and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in nearly 30 minutes. He was a +13, second to only Gorgui Dieng’s +20 on the team.

1.) April 4 at Golden State Warriors

Muhammad finished with a season-high 24 points and 11 rebounds in 32 minutes off the bench against the 2016-17 NBA champions. He shot 8-for-18 from the field, 1-for-2 from the 3-point line and 7-for-9 from the free-throw line.

Top Offseason Objectives

For Muhammad, it’s continuing to become an all-around player. Last year, he improved defensively. At 24, Muhammad is still getting better and working on his overall game, on both sides of the ball, continues to be part of the process for the former UCLA star.

Role for 2017-18?

Muhammad has been one of the league’s best players off the bench since entering the league in 2013-14. Since then, only 12 players have scored 15 or more points more times than Muhammad’s 49 off the bench. Expect the role to continue for Muhammad.

They Said It…

“He has worked extremely hard on it. We want him to continue to do that. It’s given him a good balance. Now when (opponents) close to him, they have close on him a lot harder and he can put (the ball) down on the floor. He’s a great driver and he plays through contact,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau on Muhammad extending his game to the 3-point line.