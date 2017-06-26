Roster Review | Jimmy Butler

SG/SF | 6’7, 220 lbs

2016-17 season (with Bulls): 76 games, 75 starts, 37 MPG, 23.9 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 5.5 APG, 1.9 SPG, 45.5 FG%, 36.7 3P%, 86.5 FT%

The Wolves acquired Jimmy Butler on draft night. As far as bringing in talent, it’s probably the biggest trade in team history, especially when you consider the Wolves also receiver the rights to big man Justin Patton from Chicago.

In 2016-17, Butler’s sixth in the NBA, he averaged career-highs in points, rebounds and assists, while shooting 86.5 from the free-throw line on 8.9 attempts per game.

Butler has turned himself into one of the best two-way players in the NBA. He made his third-straight All-Star team, along with being named to the All-NBA Third Team.

It’s worth noting that Butler has yes to miss the playoffs in his career. Butler had 13.8 win shares last season, ranking third in the league behind only James Harden and Rudy Gobert.

Butler is 27 years old, just entering the prime of his career. Throughout his career, he has only improved and given Butler’s work ethic and attitude, that will continue through his first season with the Wolves.

Top Three Games Of The Season

3.) Jan. 25 vs. Atlanta Hawks

In this home game against the Hawks, Butler finished with a game-high 40 points to go with four rebounds, three assists and three steals. He shot an efficient 13-for-22 from the field, 4-for-8 from the 3-point line and 10-for-10 from the free-throw line.

2.) Nov. 20 at Los Angeles Lakers

In this 118-110 road win, Butler again put up 40 points. He also added seven rebounds, six assists and a steal. He shot 14-for-23 from the field and 12-for-14 from the free-throw line.

1.) Jan. 2 vs. Charlotte Hornets

Butler was on fire in this 118-111 home win over the Hornets in early January. The All-Star finished with a career-high 52 points to go with 12 rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block. He shot a 15-for-24 from the field and a remarkable 21-for-22 from the free-throw line.

Per Basketball-Reference, Butler’s game score of 51.5 was only second to Devin Booker’s 54.5 of best games of the 2016-17 season.

Top Offseason Objectives

For Butler, he’s continued to improve as a pro throughout his career. His all-around game will likely continue to evolve. The natural next step seems to be his 3-point shot. Last season, he made a career-high 1.2 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.7 percent from deep, up more than five percent from 2015-16.

It will also be big for Butler to get acquainted with guys like Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins. Of course, Butler is obviously very familiar with his new coach, Tom Thibodeau. The two were in Chicago from 2011 to 2015 and made the playoffs in each season.

Role for 2017-18?

Butler will be asked to carry Minnesota’s defense and if he plays small forward, he should make Wiggins’ job easier, along with helping, indirectly, Towns and Gorgui Dieng protect the paint while keeping his defensive assignment away from the basket, something Butler’s been pretty great at throughout his career.

Offensively, he’ll be asked to close out games. And that’s convenient because Butler is really good at that.

Statistically, the most clutch players since '03:

5. Jimmy Butler

4. KD

3. Dirk

2. LeBron

1. ? (hint: not Kobe)https://t.co/qFumYD2Lvr [in] — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) May 26, 2017

We can also probably expect Butler to be somewhat of an extension of the coaching staff in the locker room given his relationship with Thibodeau.

They Said It…

“I think it’s be big. Jimmy found his way immediately. Defensively he was very good. And then, of course, offensively he’s grown every year. His work ethic was always there, how he practiced, how he prepared, how driven he is. Those are things that carry him to this day.” – Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations and Head Coach Tom Thibodeau after the team acquired Butler.