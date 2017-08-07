Roster Review | Jeff Teague

PG | 6’2, 188 lbs

2016-17 season: 82 games, 82 starts, 32.4 MPG, 15.3 PPG, 7.8 APG, 4.0 RPG, 1.2 SPG, 44.2 FG%, 35.5 3P%, 86.7 FT%

The Timberwolves will have a new point guard in town this offseason after signing veteran point guard and former All-Star Jeff Teague. The move came after the Wolves traded Ricky Rubio to the Utah Jazz in exchange for a future first-round pick.

Teague brings stability to the point-guard position for the Wolves, including a 2014-15 All-Star appearance and while making the playoffs in each of his eight seasons in the league.

At 29, Teague has appeared in 66 playoff games and last season, he averaged a career-high 7.8 assists per game, something he should be able to maintain with the likes of Jimmy Butler, Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns around him.

He’ll give the Wolves solid 3-point shooting and Teague is just a season removed from shooting 40 percent from deep with the Hawks in 2015-16.

Teague is a unique point guard who isn’t a score-first player or a pass-first player. He simply morphs into what his teams need from him, which is something he’s done well over the years in Atlanta and most recently Indiana.

Top Three Games Of The Season

3.) Jan. 18 at Sacramento Kings

In this 106-100 road win, Teague finished with a double-double of 22 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds and two steals. Teague shot an efficient 5-for-6 from the field, 1-for-1 from the 3-point line and a perfect 11-for-11 from the free-throw line.

2.) Nov. 9 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

In this 122-115 home win, Teague finished with a game-high 30 points to go with nine assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block. He shot 10-for-16 from the field, 1-for-3 from the 3-point line and 9-for-10 from the free-throw line.

1.) Nov. 20 at Oklahoma City Thunder

Teague’s best game of the season came in this 115-111 road win against the Thunder. Teague finished with a team-high 30 points to go with nine assists, a whopping six steals and five rebounds. He shot 9-for-16 from the field, 3-for-4 from the 3-ponit line and a perfect 9-for-9 from the free-throw line.

Top Offseason Objectives

At 29, Teague will continue to develop his game and the main focus for him is probably to continue improving as a shooter. But more than anything, it’s about getting to know his teammates, where they want the ball, etc... This is a new-look Wolves team and Teague will have a huge role in making sure the pieces all work well together.

Role for 2017-18?

Teague will be the starting point guard for the Wolves and will be the floor general, but with the team having players like Wiggins and Butler, who can also handle the ball, don’t be surprised to see Teague playing off ball and gearing up to launch threes when those players get double teamed.

They Said It…

“With Jeff, two years ago, (the Hawks) had the best record in the NBA. When you look back over the past five years, he’s always at the top of the league in terms of penetration into the paint, he’s one of the best at finishing, high pick-and-roll execution, with his shot and his ability to make plays . . . All the things that he’ll bring in terms of leadership,” – Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations and Head Coach Tom Thibodeau on Teague.