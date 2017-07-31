Roster Review | Jamal Crawford

PG | 6’5, 200 lbs

2016-17 season: 82 games, 1 start, 26.3 MPG, 12.3 PPG, 2.6 APG, 1.6 RPG, 41.3 FG%, 36 3PT%, 85.7 FT%

The Timberwolves continue their busy offseason in mid-July by signing 17-year-old veteran Jamal Crawford.

Don’t let his time in the NBA or his age (37 years old) fool you. Crawford played in all 82 games last season for the first time in his career and the artist known as J-Crossover doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon.

Crawford will likely be Minnesota’s main bench scorer after spending his last five seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers. Throughout his career, Crawford has averaged 15.3 points per game, and just three seasons ago he averaged 15.8 per game. He’ll add scoring to the team’s second unit, along with shooting. Crawford is a 35 percent career 3-point shooter and shot 36 percent last season, his highest mark since 2013-14.

Top Three Games Of The Season

3.) Feb. 5 at Boston Celtics

On the road, Crawford played 33 minutes off the bench and scored 23 points while adding five assists, three steals and two rebounds. He shot 8-for-18 from the field and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. His +3 was the third-highest mark on the team.

2.) Jan. 24 at Philadelphia 76ers

On the road in Philadelphia, Crawford finished with a team-high 27 points to go with two assists, one rebound and one steal. He shot an efficient 9-for-14 from the field, 6-for-9 from the 3-point line and 3-for-3 from the free-throw line.

1.) March 25 vs. Utah Jazz

In this 108-95 home win over the Jazz, Crawford finished with a game-high 28 points in just 25 minutes. He also added three assists, two steals and two rebounds. Crawford shot 8-for-12 from the field, 3-for-6 from deep and a perfect 9-for-9 from the free-throw line.

Top Offseason Objectives

Crawford will continue to do what he’s done throughout his entire career. Keep his body ready for another NBA season. What is Crawford’s key to success?

“Just taking care of myself,” Crawford said. “I think the way you live, you have to be a professional on and off the court and I think a lot of it goes into not actually on the court, but preparing, getting the proper rest, working out, eating right, taking care of yourself. And just God, honestly. We’re playing out there against the best in the world, and not having any knick-knack injuries and things of that nature, I was proud of that from the standpoint of being one of the first players I think in Year 17 to play all 82 games was a cool accomplishment.”

Role for 2017-18?

With the current roster configuration, Crawford will be Minnesota’s main scorer off the bench, something he’s embraced since 2009-10 when he was the Sixth Man of the Year for the Atlanta Hawks. He’s won two more of those awards after. Timberwolves President and Head Coach Tom Thibodeau said during Crawford’s introductory press conference that Crawford will play around 25-30 minutes per game, which should result in him averaging somewhere between 12-16 points per game.

They Said It…

“You see KAT, you see Andrew Wiggins, you see what they’re building, then to see Jimmy come here and Jeff and Taj and all these guys, it’s like ‘they’re serious. I saw where they’re at, where they’re going and were I think they’ll end up, it just made sense on every level and I’m excited to be here,” – Crawford during his introductory press conference.