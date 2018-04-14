Rockets Forward Ryan Anderson Unlikely To Play In Game 1

The Rockets will likely be without one of their key pieces in Game 1 against the Wolves in Houston.

Ryan Anderson (ankle) likely won’t be healthy enough to play on Sunday.

“He’s doing some on court work. He’ll be dressed, but we’ll be very cautious,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said after Saturday’s practice. “I don’t think he’s quite ready for Sunday, but soon after.”

The Rockets will also be without Luc Mbah a Moute (dislocated shoulder) for the first round.

Of course you never want injuries, but this obviously helps the Wolves.

Anderson averaged 9.3 points per game this season while shooting 38.6 percent from the 3-point line. He played particularly well against the Wolves, averaging 12 points per game while shooting a scorching 12-for-24 from the 3-point line.

In Houston’s win over the Wolves on Feb. 13, Anderson poured in 21 points while shooting 6-for-10 from deep.

Sitting Anderson out is probably the right move for the Rockets. They’ll have four days to get him healthy before Game 2 on Thursday.