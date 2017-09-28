Remodeled Timberwolves Team Store Opens Tomorrow

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced that the Timberwolves Team Store, which was remodeled as part of the Target Center renovation, will officially open on Friday, September 29 at 9 a.m. The store will provide fans their first chance at securing a jersey with the new uniform design.



The store will have the navy Icon edition jerseys in stock at the time of opening, with the option of purchasing a Karl-Anthony Towns or Andrew Wiggins jersey. Additional uniform editions and player options, including Jimmy Butler, will be available in the coming months. Fans can also pre-order a customized white Association or Icon Swingman jersey in the store.



The now 1,400 square foot store has doubled the previous square footage, and therefore has allowed for additional licensees to be carried including Nike, New Era, Under Armour, Majestic, Antigua, Spalding and many more. The store will continually receive new merchandise options as the season progresses.



The store’s hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Through the end of October, the store will be open Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and will re-open Saturdays for the same hours during the holiday season from Saturday, November 25 to Saturday, December 23. The store will also be open every game night for the Timberwolves.



New jerseys and team merchandise will also be available online tomorrow at www.timberwolvesteamstore.com.