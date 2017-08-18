A Reminder The Timberwolves Play In China This Preseason

The Timberwolves get the opportunity to play in China this coming preseason.

This isn’t breaking news. It was announced March 20 and the team sent a press release out again today highlighting two of the team’s games in China, both against the Golden State Warriors. But we just wanted to remind you.

The first game will be on Oct. 5 at Shenzhen Universiade Center at 12:30 a.m. CT (stay up late!). The second will be on Oct. 8 at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai. That tip is scheduled for 5:30 a.m. CT (wake up early!).

This is cool because not every team gets to play in China for the preseason. Only two teams do. It started back in 2004 when the NBA became the first American sports league to play games in China, with two games between Yao Ming and the Houston Rockets against the Sacramento Kings in Shanghai and Beijing.

After 2017, the Wolves will be one of 14 teams to have played a game in China.

It’s fitting the Wolves will be on this big stage considering their offseason. In case you didn’t know (these are things you certainly should know if you are on this website), the Wolves traded for Jimmy Butler, signed Jeff Teague, Jamal Crawford and Taj Gibson, and still have the extremely talented duo of Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins.

We should keep in mind that the Wolves have the league’s first Chinese minority owner in Lizhang Jiang.

And then you have the Warriors. The defending champs and winners of two of the last three titles.

For the Timberwolves to be on the stage with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, it should be quite the spectacle.

Plenty more to come on this team’s trip, plus plenty of content. Stay tuned.