Reminder: The Cavaliers Still Have LeBron James

The Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off a 32-point loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday night.

The good news for Cleveland is that most people didn’t see it.

Okay, that’s a lie. That game was nationally broadcasted on ESPN. A lot of people saw it.

It’s been a weird season for Cleveland. It started with the Kyrie Irving trade for a player who wouldn’t play for the team until January.

And then there’s the Kevin Love drama that never seems to end. Love has a broken left hand, though, and will be out for the foreseeable future.

With all of this craziness, the Cavaliers are still 30-21, third in the East and seventh overall in the league.

They also have a guy by the name of LeBron James who will go down as one of the top-3 players to ever play the game. And when you have a guy like that, you always have a chance.

“They have LeBron. They still have one of the best home records in the NBA . . . They have a lot of weapons,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said after Tuesday’s practice.

This is a relevant topic for the Wolves considering they play the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Wednesday night.

James is still putting up monster numbers, averaging 26.3 points, 8.7 assists and eight rebounds per game. And Thibs is right, the Cavaliers are very solid at home, sitting at 19-7 at Quicken Loans Arena.

There’s plenty of buzz around the Cavaliers, and not all positive. But that’s what happens when you have the best player in the league on your team.

“Obviously their thing is their thing, so I just try to focus on what’s going on here,” Wolves guard Jamal Crawford said.

What’s going on with the Wolves is that they are 34-22, a half game back from third in the Western Conference.

The Wolves beat the Cavaliers by 28 back on Jan. 8 at the Target Center.

Tipoff on Wednesday is set for 7 p.m. on Fox Sports North, ESPN and 830 WCCO.