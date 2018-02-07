Remember When Tyus Jones Reminded Us That His Name Isn't Tyler Jones?

Back on Jan. 8, the Wolves crushed the Cavaliers 127-99 at Target Center.

While it was a good win for the Wolves for a variety of reasons, there was one interesting subplot.

After shootaround, one LeBron James discussed Minnesota’s core. But when it came to Minnesota’s backup point guard, James called him Tyler Jones. Minnesota does not have anyone named Tyler Jones on its roster. It does have one Tyus Jones, who became a household name after winning the 2015 NCAA Championship.

James’ Cavaliers actually had the rights to Jones on June 25 after drafting him before trading him to the Timberwolves for picks who would become Rakeem Christmas and Cedi Osman.

Those two have combined to play in 71 games throughout their careers. Jones has played in 153.

But that’s not here nor there.

Midway through the second quarter, James blocked Jones on a layup attempt after a steal and then stared down the man he thought was Tyler Jones.

It’s worth noting the Cavaliers were down by 16 points when this happened.

LeBron James with the block on Tyus Jones and staredown. pic.twitter.com/JpaMs4mclj — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) January 9, 2018

About two minutes later, Jones stole another pass and went the length of the court with James coasting behind him waiting to block the layup. But there was no layup. Maybe from Tyler Jones. But not Tyus. Oh no, not Tyus. Tyus threw down his second career dunk and the Target Center crowd erupted. It gave the Wolves an 18-point lead.

How about that Tyler Jones, LeBron? pic.twitter.com/Tm2lfUEhUI — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) January 9, 2018

Why is this relevant on Feb. 7? Because the Wolves and Cavaliers play tonight. Minnesota is looking for the season sweep over LeBron and Co.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN, Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO.