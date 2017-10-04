Ratke On The Road | China Day 4

Thursday, Shenzhen, 9:51 a.m.

If you're not watching the Lynx game right now, you're doing it wrong. They are up by eight right now with about nine minutes left in the fourth quarter. I'm watching on my phone. This is fun.

For the Wolves, this is game day. They play the Warriors here in about four hours. I've got breakfast down along with a four-mile run.

I'll head to the arena around noon. As far as content goes today, I'd like to get a piece up from yesterday's 2K event with Jamal Crawford and the team's NBA Cares Event. We'll also have all of our normal postgame content up.

Note: The coffee at my hotel doesn't seem like normal coffee. It's milky or something. I'm not sure what, but I don't like it.

Well, that's all I've got right now. I'll check back in when I get to the arena.