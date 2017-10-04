Ratke On The Road | China Day 3

Wednesday, 9:08 p.m., Shenzhen

Today was so stinking long. The Wolves play the Warriors tomorrow.

I have stories for you. But they will have to wait until tomorrow. I'm going to bed. I'll likely wake up 387 times in the night, but that's a risk I'm willing to take.

Wednesday, 1:57 p.m., Shenzhen

Hello! I hope you are sleeping well because that's probably what you're doing.

Practice and availability is over with. It was an almost All-Star like. So many people. The China media was in full force during media availability and you could tell it took some of the players by surprise. A very cool thing.

We talked to Taj Gibson, Andrew Wiggins, Jamal Crawford and Tom Thibodeau, so we'll get those videos up along with a story later on today. We are going to an NBA Cares event in about an hour. I probably won't be able to check back in until later tonight, or about 7 or 8 a.m. for you back in the States.

For lunch, I had a salad and some asparagus. I will say that during this road trip I've probably ate the healthiest I ever have.

I saw the Twins lost, and that's a huge bummer. After that 3-0 lead in the first I thought we had it! Future is bright for that team.

My sleep schedule hasn't quite caught up yet. I went to bed last night at 9, woke up at 2. Went to bed at 5, woke up at 6. Went to gym. Fell asleep after showering. Woke up at 8:18 to rush down to our content meeting.

Chances are I'll get used to this whole time change as soon as we go back to Minneapolis.

Deuces.

Wednesday, 9:30 a.m., Shenzhen

Good morning from me, and good evening to you, more than likely.

Gym? Check. Breakfast (coffee, toast and hashbrowns)? Check. Content meeting? Check.

Today is literally the busy day of all the days.

We head over to practice around 10:30, then we have availability from 11:30 to 12:30. We get back to the hotel for about an hour for lunch and hopefully I can get a quick practice report up. After that, we head to a NBA Cares community event, followed by an NBA 2K sports event and a team dinner. We should get back to our room around 9 p.m. and I'm hoping we can get a lot of content up.

That's the problem with busy days is that it's hard to turn around that content right away. But we'll do our best!

I'll check back in shortly!