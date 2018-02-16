Ratke On The Road | 2018 All-Star Edition

Thursday, 6:03 a.m.

Good morning, good friends.

It’s early in the morning. My alarm went off at 4:15 a.m.

I know, I know. I’m going to Los Angeles for the All-Star Break. You feel super bad for me.

The Wolves won last night against the Lakers at Target Center, closing out things on a solid note before a week or so off.

A few observations from this morning:

When I woke up this morning, my cat (KAT) was just standing on the fridge. I don’t know what he does at night and I’m not quite sure if I want to know.

My Uber driver and I played 20 questions this morning at 4:45. His favorite color is blue, his name is Hank and he likes the morning shift at Uber because it’s a good mix of people. You do you, Hank.

If you’re a parent and you can keep your kid from crying at 5 a.m. at the airport, you’re the real MVP.

We have three of us on this trip to handle all of your content needs. We land in Los Angeles around 11 a.m. your time, 9 a.m. LA time. We have two community events to cover today and possibly another top-secret event that you won’t know about if it doesn’t happen.

I’ll check back in when we land in Los Angeles, the Mile High City.

Thursday, 9:43 a.m.

How time flies.

We have landed in Los Angeles and we are currently in a taxi. Technology allows me to type and connect to the internet while in a taxi. Wait until I tell my Grandma Darlene about this.

We are going to a community event with Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler. I’m not sure what kind of player access we’ll have, but you can expect some content later this afternoon, after we check into our hotel and everything.

The internet on the flight didn’t work, so that stunk. But I was able to watch “Thor: Ragnarok” and I can tell you that it’s a phenomenal movie. Cate Blanchett is freaking unbelievable in it.

I’ll check in later this afternoon.

No snacks yet today. Or coffee.