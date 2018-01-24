City Girl Coffee Rules and Regulations

NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID OUTSIDE OF THE STATE OF MINNESOTA OR A ONE HUNDRED FIFTY (150) MILE RADIUS OF THE TARGET CENTER IN MINNEAPOLIS, MN AND WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW.

CONTEST PERIOD. The City Girl Coffee/Minnesota Timberwolves empowering woman contest (“Sweepstakes”) will run February 1, 2018 through March 1, 2018 (the "Promotion Period"). Entries will be received only during the Promotion Period.

1. How to Enter. To enter the Sweepstakes during the Promotion Period, eligible participants are asked to navigate to the following website timberwolves.com/citygirlcoffee and complete the entry form in full (“Eligible Entries”). By entering this Sweepstakes, each participant warrants that he or she has read and agrees to abide by all giveaway rules and that he or she is not prohibited from participating in the Sweepstakes.

2. Eligibility. The Sweepstakes is open to all legal residents of the United States (excluding U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and U.S. military bases outside the U.S.) within the state of Minnesota or a 150-mile radius of the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN, who are 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry. The selected potential winner may be required to provide proof of legal U.S. residency to determine eligibility and as a condition of prize award. Employees of City Girl Coffee, the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the NBA, WNBA, and its member teams, NBA Properties, Inc. and affiliated employees, along with their family members, and each of their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, agents and their advertising, Sweepstakes and production agencies are not eligible to enter (“Sweepstakes Entities”).

3. No Purchase Necessary. Limit of one (1) entry per person during the Promotion Period, by submitting an entry you agree to abide by these Official Rules. All entries must be received by the end of the Promotion Period. Proof of entry submission will not be deemed to be proof of receipt by Sweepstakes Entities. Sweepstakes Entities are not responsible for lost, misdirected, late, incomplete, illegible or unintelligible entries or for inaccurate entry information, whether caused by a participant or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in this Sweepstakes, or by any technical or human errors that may occur in the processing of entries. Incomplete, duplicate, mechanically reproduced or automated entries are not permitted and will be deemed void. Entries containing inappropriate material or language, including profanity, are disqualified.

4. Additional Terms: The potential winner will be chosen at random and contacted by a Timberwolves staff member on or about the week of March 5, 2018. The provision of the prize being offered is subject to all of the terms and conditions set forth on the tickets, including, without limitation, compliance with the Minnesota Timberwolves/NBA Fan Code of Conduct found at http://www.nba.com/timberwolves/fans/nba_fan_code_conduct.html. Any and all taxes of any kind, fees, insurance and other related costs incurred in conjunction with attending the games associated with the tickets, including, without limitation, costs for parking at the arena, are the sole responsibility of the winner. All federal, state and local taxes, and any other costs and expenses associated with acceptance and/or use of prizes not specifically provided for in these Official Rules are solely the winner’s responsibility. Sweepstakes Entities are not responsible if Sweepstakes cannot take place, or if any prize cannot be awarded due to delays, interruptions or failures due to acts of God, war, natural disasters, weather, acts or threats of terrorism, strikes, lockouts, labor disputes, work stoppages, fire, acts of government, or other events outside of the reasonable control of Sweepstakes Entities. If, for any reason Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including, without limitation, infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sweepstakes Entities, which, in their sole determination, corrupts or affects the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Sweepstakes, Sweepstakes Entities reserve the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify, or suspend Sweepstakes or any part of the Sweepstakes.

5. Selection; Odds of Winning; Notification. The winner randomly selected must comply with all terms and conditions of these Official Rules, and winning is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements. The potential winner will be notified either by telephone or e-mail using the contact information as provided in their entry form. The potential winner may be required to execute and return: a) a notarized Affidavit of Eligibility; b) a Liability Release; c) a Publicity Release (except where prohibited by law); or d) any other forms as provided and requested. All requested forms must be returned by the date and/or time indicated. If the potential winner cannot be contacted with five (5) business days of the first attempt to contact the winner, or if the potential winner fails to return the forms required within the specified time, or if any prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, or if the potential winner is found to be ineligible, or if the potential winner does not comply with the Official Rules, then the potential winner may be disqualified and an alternate winner selected.

6. PRIZE. There will be one (1) grand prize winner randomly selected from all Eligible Entries on or about the week of March 5, 2018. The winner will receive, subject to the terms and conditions of these Official Rules, the following: (i) two (2) lower level Timberwolves home game tickets to the March 8, 2018 game against the Boston Celtics; (ii) one night hotel stay at Loews hotel in Minneapolis, MN for the night of March 8th, 2018 in a standard guest room; (iii) a post-game meet and greet session with some players of the Minnesota Timberwolves basketball team (players to be determined at a later time in the sole discretion of the Minnesota Timberwolves; (iv) a spa package at Loews hotel including a 50 minute massage and 25 minute facial; and (v) a City Girl Coffee Prize Pack.

The combined retail value of all the prizes is $700 and odds of winning depend on the number of Eligible Entries received during Promotion Period.

The prize and all components must be accepted as awarded, and is awarded “AS IS” with no warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, made by Sweepstakes Entities or for which Sweepstakes Entities shall be liable, including, without limitation, ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, NON-INFRINGEMENT OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. No substitution, assignment, refund or transfer of a prize is permitted, except by Sweepstakes Entities, who reserve the right to substitute a prize (or a component thereof) with another prize (or component thereof) of greater or equal value, including cash, if a prize is not available for any reason as determined by a Sweepstakes Entity in its sole discretion. If applicable, winner will be issued an IRS Form 1099 for the retail value of the prize.

7. Administration: By entering, entrant agrees to follow the official rules and hold harmless and indemnify City Girl Coffee, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the NBA, WNBA, and its member teams, NBA Properties, Inc. and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officer, employees, and agents against liability, damages or causes of action (however names or described), with respect to or arising out of either (1) entrants participation; or (ii) the receipt or use of the prizes awarded in the promotion. City Girl Coffee, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the NBA expressly reserve the right to amend, suspend or terminate this Sweepstakes at any time without prior notice or consent. Administration of this Sweepstakes is at the sole discretion of City Girl Coffee, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the NBA. Any questions relating to eligibility, these Official Rules or any other questions concerning this Sweepstakes will be resolved at the sole discretion of City Girl Coffee, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the NBA and their decisions will be final and binding with respect thereto. No requests for exchanges, seat location, or cash equivalent for the tickets will be considered and no substitutions will be made. ILLEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES MAY BE IN VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAW AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SWEEPSTAKES ENTITIES, AND ADMINISTRATOR IF APPLICABLE, RESERVE THE RIGHT TO SEEK REMEDIES AND DAMAGES (INCLUDING ATTORNEY’S FEES) FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITED BY LAW. THE MINNESOTA COURTS (STATE AND FEDERAL) SHALL HAVE SOLE JURISDICTION OF ANY CONTROVERSIES REGARDING THE SWEEPSTAKES AND THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF MINNESOTA SHALL GOVERN THE SWEEPSTAKES. EACH ENTRANT WAIVES ANY AND ALL OBJECTIONS TO JURISDICTION AND VENUE IN THESE COURTS AND HEREBY SUBMITS TO THE JURISDICTION OF THESE COURTS.

8. Publicity: Except where prohibited, participation in the Sweepstakes constitutes entrant’s consent for the Sweepstakes Entities, including Minnesota Timberwolves, City Girl Coffee, and NBA Properties, Inc. and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officer, employees, and agents to record, film, videotape and photograph the winner (“Images”). These Images will be owned by the Sweepstakes Entities. Sweepstakes Entities and each of their designees shall have the right to use, re-use, reproduce, publish, display, exhibit, distribute edit, adapt, post, stream, copy and exploit such Images, and all elements embodied therein, including any names, likenesses, address, voice, conversation, biographical and prize information and any other attributes of winner, individually or with others, in whole or in part, in conjunction with other material, in any and all media now known or hereafter devised, for the purpose of trade, advertising, promotion or on a winner’s list or any other lawful purpose, whatsoever, in perpetuity, throughout the world, without additional compensation, consideration, notification or permission, except where prohibited by law and the NBA expressly reserve the right to without prior notice or consent to use entrant’s name, likeness and state of residence for promotional purposes in any media without further consideration.

9. Sponsor(s): This Sweepstakes is sponsored by City Girl Coffee and Minnesota Timberwolves Basketball LLP, a Minnesota limited liability partnership, located at: 600 Hennepin Ave, Suite 300, Minneapolis, MN 55403.

10. Administrator: This Sweepstakes is administered by Minnesota Timberwolves Basketball LLP, a Minnesota limited partnership, located at: 600 Hennepin Ave, Suite 300, Minneapolis, MN 55403.

ABBREVIATED LEGAL:

No purchase necessary. Open to legal Minnesota residents 18 years or within a 150 mile radius of the Target Center. Ends 3/1/18. Void where prohibited.