Previewing The Rest Of The Week: The Homestand Continues

Thursday

Wolves vs. Kings, 7:00 p.m.

FS North Plus, 830 WCCO

Why you should attend:

We are only a little past a quarter through the season, but the Wolves are currently in a battle with a handful of teams for a top-four seed in the West. Every game matters, and this one is no different. As current as Wednesday, the Wolves have a half-game lead on the Nuggets for the four seed, a two-game lead on the Pelicans and a 2.5-game lead on the Trail Blazers.

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

Did you know Zach Randolph plays for the Kings? Did you know Randolph is 36 years old? Did you know Randolph is averaging 15.2 points and seven rebounds per game while shooting 51.1 percent form the field (highest mark since 2002-03 when Shaq was still on the Lakers) and a career-high 35.1 percent from the 3-point line. Don’t call it a comeback, because he’s never really gone anywhere, but it also doesn’t appear as if he’s going anywhere, either.

A season-high 35 PTS for Zach Randolph in New Orleans!@SacramentoKings top the @PelicansNBA in OT, 116-109. pic.twitter.com/8QVSsZvIpO — NBA (@NBA) December 9, 2017

Saturday

Wolves vs. Suns, 7:00 p.m.

FS North, 830 WCCO

Why you should attend:

No brainer. The Wolves are debuting their Statement, Aurora Green, jerseys this night. The game is presented by Fitbit and every fan in attendance will receive a free Aurora Green T-Shirt.

Fans will also enjoy a halftime performance from hometown Rhymesayers artist Prof. The artist began his career as a legend on the south side of Minneapolis and now has three self-released albums and three mixtapes. In 2015, he was featured in Rolling Stone as one of “10 New Artists You Need to Know,” which is something that’s way cooler than anything that’s ever happened to me.

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

With Devin Booker out with a groin injury, rookie Josh Jackson should get more minutes. He’s had a rough rookie season thus far, averaging 9.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting just 38.5 percent from the field, 23.9 percent from the 3-point line and 55.1 percent from the free-throw line. The No. 4 pick hasn’t quite lived up to expectations, but he’s only 20 and by playing 22 minutes per game, he’s getting the opportunity which is irreplaceable. He’ll have his hands full in this one going up against Andrew Wiggins and Jimmy Butler.