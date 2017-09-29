Preseason Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Lakers

9 p.m. CT, Honda Center, Anaheim

Where to Watch: NBA TV, FOX Sports North Plus

BASKETBALL IS BACK!

The Wolves open their 2017 preseason in Anaheim to face off against the up-and-coming Lakers.

A few tidbits going into the game:

The Wolves fly to China after this game to play two preseason games against the Warriors. The travel doesn’t stop!

It will be the Timberwolves’ first look at Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball. Many people in the LA area are excited about the No. 2 overall pick.

Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said minutes for his team will be a bit different in the team’s first preseason game, which is expected. It will be interesting to see how he spreads out the minutes.

Last Time . . .

The Wolves last faced the Lakers on April 9 last season. Los Angeles came away with a 110-109 win at home, thanks to six players scoring 10 or more points. Tyler Ennis led the way with 20 points. Jordan Clarkson added 17, while D’Angelo Russell (now with Nets) scored 16. Julius Randle and Brandon Ingram scored 13 and 10 points, respectively. Larry Nance Jr. had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Both Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins went off, both hitting 40 points. Towns had 40 points and 21 rebounds while shooting 17-for-23 from the field. Wiggins had 41 points and shot 13-for-14 from the free-throw line.

Gorgui Dieng and Shabazz Muhammad scored 12 points each.

Key Matchup

How about Lopez and Towns?

Both are very talented centers offensively.

Towns is coming off of a season in which he averaged 25.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 54.2 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from the 3-point line. You friendly reminder that Towns entered last season at 21 years old.

Lopez, entering his 10th season, averaging 20.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game last season while shooting a career-high 34.6 percent from the line on 5.2 attempts per game. Prior to that, he had never shot more than 0.2 threes per game.

Projected Starters

Lakers: PG – Ball, SG – Caldwell-Pope, SF – Ingram, PF – Randle, C – Lopez

Minnesota: PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Dieng, C - Towns