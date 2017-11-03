Practice Report | Wolves Prep For Home Back-To-Back

After three-straight wins and a day off Thursday, the Wolves were back at practice Friday morning.

This comes a day before the Wolves start a home back-to-back against the Mavericks and Hornets, respectively.

The Wolves are hoping they can carry some of their late-game heroics (if needed) to the Target Center.

“We’ve had all our wins on clutch moments,” Wolves post Karl-Anthony Towns said. “It just shows we can pull games out at the end.”

One player who has gone under the radar lately is forward Taj Gibson who has averaged 11.3 points and eight rebounds per game over the team’s last three wins.

“Taj is smart,” Jimmy Butler said. “He knows where he wants to get the ball on the floor. He works incredibly hard. He studies the film.”

Injury update

Wolves rookie Justin Patton is starting to take some strides while recovering from foot surgery this offseason. He’s not practicing yet, but he has been running and jumping. Next is one-on-one, two-on-two and eventually five-on-five.

“He’s making really good progress,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said. “Again, we just want to go step by step with him. He’s doing more and more in practice. He hasn’t taken contact on yet, so that’ll probably be the next step.”

The Wolves square off against the Mavericks on Saturday at 7 p.m. The game will air on Fox Sports North Plus and 830 WCCO.