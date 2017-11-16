Practice Report | Wolves Look To Carry Momentum In Dallas

The Wolves took down the Spurs last night in front of a sold-out crowd.

On Thursday, they got a practice done in Minneapolis before taking off for Dallas.

“The support has been great,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said after practice. “The atmosphere was terrific. Of course, we have to give the fans something to cheer about. I thought our guys played hard. I thought they played unselfishly and they played smart.”

A big reason for the success against San Antonio was the play of Minnesota’s bench.

Tyus Jones was big, finishing with four assists, connecting well with Karl-Anthony Towns on the pick and roll. That’s something Jones have worked on, and nearly perfected.

“He’s a good pick and roll player because he can pop as well and that puts his man in a tough spot,” Jones said. “He’s really smart at reading his man and reading the help side . . . I just read him and we got a pretty good chemistry off that pick and roll.”

Another bench player to step up big was wing Shabazz Muhammad. Muhammad hadn’t quite hit his stride yet, but he did score nine points against San Antonio, including his first 3-pointer.

“It felt good last night,” Muhammad said. “Just gotta keep shooting them. It’s a long season.”

The Wolves are hoping their bench can perform the same way against the Mavericks on Friday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO.