Opportunity For Wolves To Go Into Break Strong

After dropping two games on the road, the Wolves have a chance to turn things around with their next three games at home before the All-Star Break.

“This is exactly what we need,” Wolves point guard Jeff Teague said after Sunday’s shootaround. “A chance to play at home where we play well at. Try to win these three games.”

It starts on Sunday night when the Wolves take on the struggling Kings. On Tuesday, Minnesota will have the test of James Harden and the Rockets, and on Thursday, it’s the Los Angeles Lakers in which will be an emotional evening with it being Flip Saunders Night.

The Wolves have won 13-straight games at Target Center, and it’s a chance to extend their streak before eight days off.

“Wins,” Karl-Anthony Towns said on what the team needs before the break. “It’s that simple. We gotta get some Ws. We’ve got to come out with energy and urgency.”

The Wolves haven’t had any problem scoring the ball, ranking third in offensive rating and having scored 100 or more points in 11-straight games. But defensively, Minnesota has struggled of late, allowing 107 or more points in three-straight games. While the break is on the brink, Minnesota will look to hone in on both ends before some rest.

“It’s a challenge for all teams, right before the break,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said. “For us, it’s more the defense and the discipline that goes along with that. Offensively, we’ve scored a lot of points. We’re one of the best offensive teams in the league.”