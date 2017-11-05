Numbers Don't Lie, Wolves Off To Historic Start

You never want to overreact, but with how the Minnesota Timberwolves have played lately, it’s hard not to get a little excited.

After beating the Charlotte Hornets at home Sunday night, the Wolves move to 7-3 on the season.

A few significant things about that win:

It marks the team’s fifth-straight win. The last time the Wolves won five-straight games was Jan. 2-10 of 2009. That’s more than eight years ago. Andrew Wiggins was 14 years old. On that team: Rashad McCants, Craig Smith and Kevin Ollie.

The win ties Minnesota with Golden State for the second-best record in the Western Conference. Only the 8-3 Rockets are better.

By starting out 7-3, it’s Minnesota’s best 10-game start since 2001-02 when the team started out 9-1. On that team: Terrell Brandon, Dean Garrett and Gary Trent.

Minnesota’s three losses this season have come to the Spurs, Pacers and Pistons. All three teams have winning records and would make the playoffs if the season ended now.

If you’re a Wolves fan and you’ve been watching them for a while, the most impressive thing about this stretch is that the Wolves are winning in different ways. Whether it’s Karl-Anthony Towns putting up a double-double, Andrew Wiggins making clutch plays, Jeff Teague sinking threes, Jimmy Butler enforcing his defensive prowess or the bench stepping up, the Wolves are finding ways. That’s something we haven’t seen in the past.

It’s the NBA, so things don’t get any easier for the Wolves moving forward. On Wednesday, they’ll be in Oakland to take on the Warriors, who like the Wolves, are 7-3. It’s then two more road games against the Suns and Jazz, respectively, before heading home on Wednesday, Nov. 15 to host the Spurs.

It is early, and we don’t know exactly how this is going to go, but you’d be lying if you said you weren’t excited to find out. For the first time in a while, the Wolves are real players in the Western Conference.