Wolves Up On Rockets At Halftime of Game 5

Tell me if this sounds familiar: through two quarters of play, the Wolves are in an absolute battle with the Houston. Yup, thought so, we've got another good one on our hands.

Playing to keep their season alive at the Toyota Center, the Wolves have come out strong and are going toe-to-toe with the Rockets. Headed into the half, the Wolves lead 59-55, and are shooting 54.8-percent from the field. Leading the way for the Wolves are Jimmy Butler, Jeff Teague, and Derrick Rose, with 30 combined points. Karl-Anthony Towns has also played well; he has 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The Wolves have held the Rockets backcourt of Chris Paul and James Harden to seven combined points, but the Rockets’ supporting cast has picked up the slack. Compared to the defensive-minded first halves that defined the rest of the series, there has been plenty of offense so far here.

As Wolves fans know, one half of good play won’t cut it against the Rockets. The Wolves need to stay focused and disciplined to finish the job and bring the playoffs back to Minnesota.