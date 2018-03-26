Wolves Rise One Spot in ESPN Power Rankings

Julian Andrews

Web Editorial Associate

Twitter

The Wolves went 2-1 last week and moved up one spot to 12th in the ESPN Power Rankings.

Minnesota beat the Clippers at home and the Knicks on the road and lost to the 76ers in Philly. They are currently in seventh place in the West.

ESPN was particularly positive about Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns learning to be effective on the floor together without Butler. Even when Butler returns, this is a positive development for the Wolves.

“Since [Butler] last played just over a month ago, the Wolves have been respectable with Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins on the floor together, outscoring teams by 2.3 points per 100 possessions. Learning how to do more than simply tread water in non-Butler minutes is big for Minnesota, which prior to the injury had been outscored by 11.3 points per 100 possessions in over 200 minutes that Towns and Wiggins shared the floor sans Butler.”

It's nice to get a little love from the Power Rankings, but the Wolves’ most important tests will come on the court. Minnesota has eight games left in the season—all against teams with worse records than them (except for an April 1 matchup with the Jazz, with whom they are tied). If they stay sharp, the Wolves could generate some real momentum heading into the playoffs.